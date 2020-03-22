COVID-19 Statement

Dear RiceTec Customers and Partners,

The health and well-being of our RiceTec customers and employees is top priority. We Care and Respect. We understand there are many challenges that everyone will face with COVID-19, and we’re committed to continuing to be responsive to the needs of our employees, customers and associates.

As we continue to navigate the changing landscape of COVID-19, we are operating under the guidelines of the CDC and have taken the standard actions of additional cleaning, working remotely and suspending non-critical business travel.

Currently, the highest priorities for RiceTec this Spring are:

To ensure our grower/customers get the seed they need to plant their crop. To ensure we plant the seed crop on time. To ensure we prioritize and plant the research trials and breeding experiments timely enough to prepare for next year.

We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and we will remain committed to delivering on our mission. Feel free to reach out to your local sales manager or customer service representative as needed.

As always, thank you for being a valuable part of our RiceTec family.

Thank you,

Your dedicated RiceTec team