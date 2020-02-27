RICETEC LAUNCHES HARVESTING HOPE

Providing free rice seed to connect growers to their favorite charities

Jonesboro, AR (February 27, 2020) – As a way to extend beyond traditional corporate giving, RiceTec has developed Harvesting Hope, a program that provides growers with free rice seed in exchange for charitable donations. RiceTec customers who sign up for the program and donate one acre of milled rice proceeds to their choice of 501c3 will receive one bag of seed at no charge for the 2021 planting season.

“Harvesting Hope embraces RiceTec’s mission of driving sustainable food production while positively impacting our growers, employees and communities,” said Van McNeely, RiceTec’s Director of Sales and Technical Services. “We’re excited about launching something new that provides our growers the opportunity to choose which charity they support and we’re able to support those charities right alongside them.”

Growers that sign up prior to planting this growing season will be earmarked for a free bag of seed in 2021. There is a limited supply of charitable allocations available and farmers will have their choice of a designated non-HT RiceTec seed or designated FullPage™ seed.

Interested farmers are encouraged to contact their local sales representative for the official Harvesting Hope form. To learn more about RiceTec, visit www.ricetec.com.