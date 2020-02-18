RiceTec Donates $150,000 to Ducks Unlimited in Support of Rice Stewardship Partnership

RIDGELAND, Miss. – February 13, 2020– Rice Tec, known for their innovation in hybrid rice seed and production technology, has renewed their support for the USA Rice-Ducks Unlimited Rice Stewardship Partnership.

“RiceTec and DU are both focused on solutions for producers that lead to greater on-farm profits, and therefore a more sustainable rice industry,” said Dr. Brian Ottis, Director of Supply Management for RiceTec. “We helped support the launch of Rice Stewardship in 2014 and are proud to renew our commitment today with capacity support of $150,000 through 2022.”

Special funding from RiceTec’s owners, the Royal Family of Liechtenstein and their Liechtenstein Global Trust Foundation, made this next sustainability chapter a reality.

RiceTec’s service areas and DU’s priority conservation landscapes are perfectly aligned across the Gulf Coastal Prairies and the Mississippi Alluvial Valley, two of the most critical wintering areas for waterfowl on the continent. Along the Gulf Coast, rice agriculture provides 42% of the food available to wintering dabbling ducks. RiceTec’s Smart Rice hybrids are the most sustainable rice seed available, producing a better bottom line by increasing yields, escaping disease pressure, and reducing input costs related to irrigation and energy.

“The overall advantage of RiceTec and Rice Stewardship working together is the increased staff capacity and breadth of knowledge for the actual rice producer,” said Scott Manley, Director of Conservation Programs for DU. “Our focus on conservation planning, energy efficiencies for irrigation and maximizing participation in Farm Bill conservation programs, provides producers a full spectrum of solutions for conservation and greater profits.” Both RiceTec and Rice Stewardship are answering the call for innovation in rice agriculture and providing a level of customer support that is second to none. What’s good for rice producers is good for waterfowl, which rely on these critical working wetlands to meet their habitat needs. To date more than 625,000 acres have been positively impacted by Rice Stewardship and close working partners like the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and RiceTec. A special thanks to the owners who understand the great value of working together toward a sustainable U.S. rice industry.

For more information, visit www.ducks.org, and be sure to Follow DU’s newest Twitter feed – @DUNews1937 – to get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world‘s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14.5 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.

About Rice Stewardship

The USA Rice-Ducks Unlimited Rice Stewardship Partnership was established in 2013 to conserve three of our nation’s critical natural resources; working ricelands, water, and wetland wildlife. Funders include the USDA NRCS, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Walmart Foundation, the Mosaic Company Foundation, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Chevron U.S.A., Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation, RiceTec, BASF, American Rice, Inc. – Riviana Foods, Inc., Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation, Delta Plastics, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Corteva Agriscience, Entergy, Wells Fargo, Farmers Rice Milling Company, Horizon Ag, Turner’s Creek & Bombay Hook Farms, MacDon Industries, Riceland Foods and Ducks Unlimited major sponsors.

About RiceTec